Advanced search

Updated

Schools in the UK to be closed from Friday ‘until further notice’

PUBLISHED: 17:38 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 18 March 2020

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced all schools in England will close from Friday in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced all schools in England will close from Friday in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

All schools in the UK will be closed from Friday, the government has announced.

Schools will be closed to all but the children of key public service workers – such as NHS staff and police officers – and other vulnerable pupils.

The education secretary Gavin Williamson delivered the news in the House of Commons this afternoon – and also confirmed the cancellation of all summer exams, including GCSEs and A-Levels.

Stevenage’s Nobel School has asked Year 8 and 12 students to work at home from tomorrow as 21 teachers are absent.

The National Education Union has responded to the government’s measures to close all schools.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “We welcome the Government’s announcement that, for public health reasons, schools will now close. It is better for this to take place in an ordered way than the chaotic pattern of closures that was developing.

“We also welcome the clarity that SATs, GCSE, AS- and A-Level exams are to be cancelled. This offers some degree of reassurance to teachers, their students and parents.”

More information to follow.

Most Read

Stevenage primary school confirms pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Camps Hill Primary School has confirmed a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth fly–tipper prosecuted after waste dumped in Ashwell

Fly-tipped waste from the Stuart Pearson prosecution. Picture: NHDC

Disruption between Stevenage and Knebworth as safety inspection is carried out

Services between Stevenage and London are being affected by a safety inspection at Knebworth Picture: Nick Gill

Most Read

Stevenage primary school confirms pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Camps Hill Primary School has confirmed a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth fly–tipper prosecuted after waste dumped in Ashwell

Fly-tipped waste from the Stuart Pearson prosecution. Picture: NHDC

Disruption between Stevenage and Knebworth as safety inspection is carried out

Services between Stevenage and London are being affected by a safety inspection at Knebworth Picture: Nick Gill

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage and Hitchin homeless shelter calls for public’s support amid coronavirus crisis

Stevenage Haven, in Ditchmore Lane has released a public statement amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied

Schools in the UK to be closed from Friday ‘until further notice’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced all schools in England will close from Friday in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

How to manage coronavirus anxiety - a psychotherapist’s guide

Psychotherapist Anna Mathur reveals her top tips on dealing with coronavirus anxiety. Picture: Archant

Cricket joins list of suspended sports as ECB halt all activity

It may be some time before clubs are able to see matches played. Picture: MELISSA PAGE
Drive 24