Schools in the UK to be closed from Friday ‘until further notice’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced all schools in England will close from Friday in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

All schools in the UK will be closed from Friday, the government has announced.

Schools will be closed to all but the children of key public service workers – such as NHS staff and police officers – and other vulnerable pupils.

The education secretary Gavin Williamson delivered the news in the House of Commons this afternoon – and also confirmed the cancellation of all summer exams, including GCSEs and A-Levels.

Stevenage’s Nobel School has asked Year 8 and 12 students to work at home from tomorrow as 21 teachers are absent.

The National Education Union has responded to the government’s measures to close all schools.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “We welcome the Government’s announcement that, for public health reasons, schools will now close. It is better for this to take place in an ordered way than the chaotic pattern of closures that was developing.

“We also welcome the clarity that SATs, GCSE, AS- and A-Level exams are to be cancelled. This offers some degree of reassurance to teachers, their students and parents.”

