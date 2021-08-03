Arlesey school recognised with prestigious inclusion award

Published: 11:38 AM August 3, 2021

A lower school in Arlesey has received a prestigious national award for inclusion.

Gothic Mede Academy, part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, has been awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark with Centre of Excellence status.

It recognises the school’s ongoing commitment to provide the best education for all children, irrespective of differences.

The accreditation was given following an assessment, which included observations of the school in action and interviews with staff, governors, parents and pupils.

The report looked at a number of elements of the school’s provision, including its values, curriculum structure and links to the local and wider community.

You may also want to watch:

Assessor Kasia Fejcher-Akhtar wrote: “This is clearly a place for children to develop their personality, learn about how to conduct themselves in a range of situations knowing that they are safe and cared for by all professionals.”

Principal Tom Clarke said: “I am very proud that we have been awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark. Valuing each child is an aspect of our school that is so important to us, and this award is a testament to the hard work that all of our staff put into this."