'Our house is on fire' - Letchworth and Stevenage to join global climate strike

9-year-old Maya Jones and Willow Jones, 6, with their climate-themed artwork. Picture: Sarah Royston Archant

Letchworth residents are set to join people around the world in a global climate strike to call for urgent action on climate change.

Climate themed art has appeared around Letchworth in the run-up to the Global Climate Strike.Picture: Sarah Royston Climate themed art has appeared around Letchworth in the run-up to the Global Climate Strike.Picture: Sarah Royston

Children worldwide have been walking out of school in a series of climate strikes over the last year, but tomorrow's events call on adults and children to show their support with an international day of demonstrations.

In Letchworth, the fountain in Broadway Gardens will be a gathering point throughout the day, with a family-friendly meet-up involving bubbles, music and chalk-art at 3pm.

Local musicians will also meet outside Broadway Cinema at 11.30am for 'climate strike busking' at various town locations.

Globally, millions of people are expected to walk out of their workplaces and homes to join young strikers and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels.

In the UK, the action is supported by unions including the TUC.

Letchworth mum Sarah Royston said: "I'm supporting the global climate strike on September 20 because I want my son to grow up in a safe and sustainable world.

"Our house is on fire - let's act like it!"

Another resident, Joanna Jefferson, said: "This strike was started by schoolchildren, but now they need people of all ages to show their support - that's why everyone is welcome to join us in Broadway Gardens.

"Our leaders aren't listening, so we obviously need to make more noise."

In the run up to the strike, Letchworth children have been creating climate-themed artworks and displaying them around the town to draw attention to the issue.

The Hertfordshire branch of the UK Student Climate Network has also organised strike action in the Stevenage Town Square from 9am to 10.30am and at the same time in St Albans' city centre.

The UK Student Climate Networks is a group which protests the lack of action on the climate emergency, which North Herts District Council declared in May and Stevenage Borough Council in June.

A UKSCN Herts branch spokesperson said: "We believe it is vital for everyone to attend the strikes. Both Stephen McPartland and Anne Main - St Albans MP - have repeatedly voted against measures to prevent climate change, and we need to show our MPs that enough is enough - we care about the environment and we need them to.

"In this time of political unrest the climate is being ignored, and we believe that the Government's 2050 net zero emissions target is too far away."

The school strike action is inspired by Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who went on school strike every Friday to protest lack of climate legislation.

Greta has since given a speech at the UN Climate Conference in Katowice and brought global media attention to school strikes for climate change.

For more information on the latest strikes, go to ukscn.org.