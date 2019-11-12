Advanced search

Stevenage schoolchildren design poppies for Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 10:55 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 12 November 2019

Back row L-R: Destiny, Phoebe and Millie, front row L-R: Gracie-Mae and Alex. Picture: Adam Kent

Back row L-R: Destiny, Phoebe and Millie, front row L-R: Gracie-Mae and Alex. Picture: Adam Kent

Children at the Giles Junior School in Stevenage have marked Remembrance Day by creating poppy artwork.

Children designed their own poppies and shared them to mark Remembrance Day. Picture: Adam KentChildren designed their own poppies and shared them to mark Remembrance Day. Picture: Adam Kent

Different year groups made poppies in different ways, and came together on Monday mark the important day by sharing their work with one another

Millie, 10, said: "I really enjoyed making the poppies because it was a way of showing respect to soldiers.

"I think it is important that we remember them in different ways."

Giles School pupils took part in a whole school Remebrance activity, Picture: Giles SchoolGiles School pupils took part in a whole school Remebrance activity, Picture: Giles School

Organiser and Year 6 teacher Adam Kent added: "It was fantastic to see the school pull together to mark such an important date.

"The children worked tirelessly to produce some incredible pieces of art and you can see how proud they are of them."

Nine-year-old Phoebe added: "I think it is important to take part in remembrance as we wouldn't have what we have now without the soldiers who fought."

Remembrance events took place across Stevenage and North Herts on Sunday and Monday.

