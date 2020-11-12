Generation Stevenage event to help young people pursue careers in STEM

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan is supporting 'Generation Stevenage', which is helping young people to pursue careers in STEM. Picture: David Woolfall Archant

Employers in Stevenage are raising awareness about opportunities for young people to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MBDA. Airbus, GSK, NHS, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, and Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst are hosting a virtual ‘Generation Stevenage’ event for up to 1,000 young people aged 15 to 18, and their parents or carers.

The event, which has been held annually since 2018, will take place from 6pm to 7.35pm on Tuesday, December 1. This is the first year it has been held virtually, and it is expected to reach even more young people living within a 10-mile radius of the town than before.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami and Stevenage Development Board chair Adrian Hawkins will open the event, with each employer championing careers within their sector and making a pitch to young people to apply to work for their company.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan said: “It’s never been more important for people to be able to develop the skills they need to succeed. “Generation Stevenage is a brilliant example of a town that has its act together, connecting young people to key sector industries where there is high demand and creating a pipeline for future talent and innovation.”

You may also want to watch:

At the event, students will be able to learn about the range of opportunities available in STEM, and the different entry routes they can take. They will also be able to speak to apprentices and early career starters about what it is really like to work for those companies, post questions and take part in live polls.

Mark Lewis, headteacher at The Thomas Alleyne Academy, said: “Educating parents and young people about pathways and aspiration is key.

“We want to ensure that Stevenage families see the high-tech jobs in Gunnels Wood Road as attainable.”

Generation Stevenage is a partnership venture between Hertfordshire Opportunities Portal, Careers and Enterprise Company, Stevenage Development Board and co-organised by educational charity Stempoint East.

It is jointly funded by Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Stevenage Borough Council.

To register a place go to https://www.hopinto.co.uk/generation-stevenage