Teacher-assessed grades to replace A-level and GCSE exams this year

Published: 4:16 PM January 6, 2021

Thousands of pupils across England took to the streets in anger after last week's results fiasco. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Assessed grades will be used in place of GCSE and A-level exams in Hertfordshire this summer, the Secretary of State for Education has announced today.

Gavin Williamson MP made the announcement to fellow MPs earlier today that school pupils will be receiving assessed grades in lieu of exam results, following last year's similar model.

And he added that there will be no Year 6 SATs this year.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Williamson said: "Although exams are the fairest way we have of assessing what a student knows, the impact of this pandemic now means that it is not possible to have these exams this year.

"I want to use a form of teacher-assessed grades, with training and support provided to ensure these are awarded fairly and consistently."

Another government U-turn has been avoided, after it was decided they would use teacher-assessed grades instead of algorithms to determine pupils' results.

Last summer, Mr Williamson apologised after grades were awarded on the basis of a system which involved ranking the order of pupils in line with previous results at schools and colleges.