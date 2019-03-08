Funding awarded for anti-knife and gang workshops in Letchworth schools

An organisation that provides workshops that tackle social issues was awarded more than £1,000 for gang and knife crime-related workshops aimed at schoolchildren.

KIP Education CIC received the good news after North Hertfordshire District Council's Letchworth Committee agreed to provide £1,200 for workshops, interactive sessions and presentations.

400 children aged between 13 and 14 at Highfield and Fearnhill schools in Letchworth will be attending the sessions.

The workshops - which target those most at risk of offending and displaying anti-social behaviour - will focus on a number of areas.

These include knife crime, gang culture, dealing with peer pressure, the consequences of a criminal record and the reality of life in prison.

Councillor Gary Grindal, chairman of the Letchworth Committee, was delighted to hear the news.

He said: "It's really important to talk about topics like these with young people and to help them develop a greater understanding of the issues involved and their very serious consequences.

"We are really pleased to award this funding to such an innovative and potentially life-changing educational project."

Each workshop is led by a former gang member and criminal justice expert. Through interactive and informal learning, the workshops aim to prevent young people most at risk of offending from getting involved in crime.

KIP Education CIC intend to deliver this workshop to other schools in the North Herts district in the future.

Charlotte Gordon, chief executive at KIP Education CIC, said: "We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to work with Letchworth schools and develop skills and attributes such as resilience, self-esteem, risk management, teamwork and critical thinking."

KIP Education CIC focus on building young people's confidence and empowering them to make positive and informed choices for their future.

