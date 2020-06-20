Advanced search

Formula 1 race ace Lewis Hamilton reveals his struggles at school in Stevenage due to dyslexia

PUBLISHED: 12:04 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 20 June 2020

Formula 1 race ace Lewis Hamilton revisted his primary school Peartree Spring in Stevenage in 2010.

Archant

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about his struggles at school in Stevenage due to his dyslexia.

Lewis, who was a pupil at the town’s Peartree Spring Primary School and John Henry Newman Catholic School, is supporting TOGETHERBAND - a global campaign with goals including providing quality education and reducing inequalities.

Addressing pupils at a London school, the 35-year-old, who lived in Stevenage’s Peartree Way and Woodfield Road as a child, said: “I had a difficult time at school when I was growing up. It wasn’t the easiest. My dad really drilled into me that ‘never give up’ mentality.

“I still have failures today, and so you’re constantly going to be learning, so don’t be fazed by that. It’s a part of the necessary journey to success. I just encourage you guys to never give up.”

He continued: “I didn’t realise I was dyslexic until I was 17, and I just struggled so much. I was always playing catch up. Education is always the most important - that’s got to be the Plan A always.” Asked how he became a champion, Lewis said: “Just a lot of hard work. I really wanted to be great at something. I think we can all be great at something. It’s down to you and your families to help you find out what that is. When you find it, grab onto it, enjoy it and work your backside off.”

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Baldock has North Hertfordshire’s highest coronavirus death toll

More people have died from COVID-19 in Baldock than any other area of North Herts. Picture: PEXELS

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Stevenage brewery catches a break with new High Street snooker club

Stevenage Snooker Club is now open to membership applications. Picture: Paul Clinton

