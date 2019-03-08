Why you should consider an all girls school

How can education play its part in creating empowered, confident and resilient girls who become fulfilled women in today's global community? One school which believes it's stepping up to the challenge is St. Francis' College, an independent girls school in Hertfordshire.

If you haven't considered an all girls school before, we spoke to Mrs Goulding, Headmistress at St. Francis's College, who explains why she believes an all girls private school is the best way to set your daughter on a path to success and how St. Francis' flexible boarding options reflect the reality of today's hectic family life.

Why choose an all girls school?

"I'm deeply passionate about the benefits an all girls school could give your daughter," said Mrs Goulding. "If you want your child to have better academic results, a strong sense of empowerment, good self-esteem and a self-assured place in today's world then an all girls school is the right choice."

"When girls learn together, they see that the top scientist or mathematician, sports player, or musician is a girl - research shows that the value of students seeing positive female role models throughout their time at school cannot be underestimated," added Mrs Goulding.

With 96pc of students going on to achieve a place at the University of their choice and just over 40pc of students gaining an A* or A at A-level, St. Francis' College can deliver results.

A flexible approach to supporting the realities of family life

"The college isn't just about great academic results," said Mrs Goulding. "Students understanding the importance of community can be crucial to their development. Exam results can get you so far but it's the soft skills that can make the difference and help the girls get to where they want to be in life."

This is one reason why the college offers various boarding options for its students. Girls can board (staying overnight at the school) for as little as one or two nights a week, on a regular or ad-hoc basis, as and when needed. "Most of our parents and carers are working full-time. The realities of modern life involve busy schedules and late nights. We want to support our families and to do that we need to be flexible," said Mrs Goulding.

What are the benefits of flexible boarding?

In addition to facilities catering for weekly and full-time boarders, St. Francis' College also offers flexible boarding options. Mrs Gouding explains: "Stability, structure and the ability to build friendships are just some of the benefits of flexible boarding.

"We have girls from all different backgrounds and places around the world, so even before they leave school they're starting to create connections far and wide."

Flexible boarding can prove invaluable for the odd occasions that parents need a bit of support, knowing that their child is being looked after, and can take advantage of the after-school activities, all under supervision from tutors in a safe environment.

What's boarding school like for students?

'The image of an old-fashioned boarding school for girls couldn't be further from the reality of St. Francis' College' according to Mrs Goulding. For the students, boarding is 'an extension of their school day but with more freedom'. "The structure is there, such as routine, established prep time and bed times but it allows for the girls to build friendships, develop team work and leadership skills and explore their place in the community," said Mrs Goulding.

Student Lottie Liu said: "Boarding life has helped me develop into a better person, with confidence, independence and useful skills which will be influential throughout my life."

Opening hearts and fulfilling minds

Founded in 1933, St. Francis' College aims to deliver a world-class education, providing a holistic, values based approach to modern, private schooling for girls aged 3 to 18, from prep school through to sixth form.

Come and see for yourself if an all girls school is the right choice by exploring the college during its open days at Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire on Saturday 5 October and Friday 11 October.

You can also contact the college at any time and arrange a visit - contact 01462 670511, email admissions@st-francis.herts.sch.uk or visit st-francis.herts.sch.uk.