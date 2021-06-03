Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Children celebrate Feeling Good Week with host of activities

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:53 AM June 3, 2021   
Children at Hillshott Nursery & Infants celebrated Feeling Good Week - Credit: Tracey Mountney

Children at Hillshott Infant & Nursery School in Letchworth celebrated Feeling Good Week last week.

The special activities held during Feeling Good Week were designed to help children and staff to improve their physical and mental wellbeing through five themes; Creative Me, Active Me, Mindful Me, Healthy Me and Kind Me.

Hillshott Nursery & Infants take part in a number of activities for Feeling Good Week - Credit: Tracey Mountney

Activities included listening to classical music and painting a whole class scene of how the music sparked imaginations, a whole school step challenge, yoga sessions and children making healthy fruit kebabs and smoothies.

Iona in Reception class said her “favourite part of the week was collecting flowers and grass to make a clay model. It made my head calm and my heart happy.”

Hillshott Nursery & Infants take part in a number of activities for Feeling Good Week - Credit: Tracey Mountney

Mental health lead, Tracey Mountney, said: “Now more than ever, mental health is at the forefront of people’s minds.

"It is important as a school that we provide children with opportunities and strategies to enable them to cope with challenges and achieve their full potential.

"It has been amazing to see the children so engaged with the different themes throughout the week and in particular the step challenge. The children were encouraging each other to keep going and increase their total. We can’t wait to find out which class won!”

Headteacher Melissa Peacock added: "Feeling Good Week has been an opportunity to focus on the things we can do that can help us to be ready for learning.

"The children and adults have had a fun-filled week in school, which is exactly what they deserve after such a challenging year."

