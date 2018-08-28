Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fears over Stevenage school’s academy future is due to ‘silly scaremongering’, says MP

PUBLISHED: 08:27 03 January 2019

Archant

The MP for Stevenage has blamed ‘silly scaremongering’ for the concern surrounding a Stevenage secondary school becoming an academy, which has led to strike action and a sustained campaign to stop the move.

The Barclay School on Stevenage’s Walkern Road is set to become an academy from February 1, but teachers and parents are worried there could be unnecessary changes to the curriculum, school structure and systems.

Academies are publicly-funded independent schools, receiving money direct from the government and not the local county council. They are run by an academy trust which employs the staff, and they do not have to follow the national curriculum.

The Hands Off Barclay campaign – set up by parent Amanda Feagan – has amassed more than 1,600 signatures, and teachers took strike action on December 12 in a bid to stop the academisation.

The forced move to academy status at Barclay has come about because the school was rated inadequate by Ofsted following an inspection in July 2016 and placed in special measures.

But an Ofsted inspection in April 2018 found the school had made significant improvement and progressed to requires improvement, with elements of good.

Joshua Bennett Lovell, Herts County Council member for Old Stevenage, said: “Despite significant parent, community and staff opposition, the Department for Education is still ploughing ahead with this reckless move, which could permanently damage the education of our community and town.

“Insufficient evidence has been provided to justify this decision, and significant staffing and curriculum changes will be imposed if the school changes hands – this has all been confirmed by numerous Freedom of Information requests put in by community campaigners.”

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland said: “The academisation order was made in 2016 by the regional schools’ commissioner. This is a political campaign that started over two years later, in November 2018, by the Labour Parliamentary Candidate, as she works at the school, and local Labour county councillor.

“The only way to remove an academy order is for the school to get good in an Ofsted inspection, which they have sadly failed to do.

“The campaign has no real support amongst parents or staff, many of whom felt pressured to take strike action and are now looking for other jobs.

“My focus is on ensuring local children have a great education and we have the best schools here in Stevenage.

“Thomas Alleyne and John Henry Newman are flourishing as academies, so this is silly scaremongering for political purposes, instead of trusting the educational professionals at Ofsted and the regional schools’ commissioner.”

The Hands Off Barclay campaign is holding a public meeting to update members of the community on the situation, with the secretaries of the National Education Union and the Anti-Academies Alliance both set to speak.

The meeting will take place from 7.30pm to 9pm on Wednesday, January 9, in Stevenage Old Town’s Bunyan Baptist Church, and will be chaired by Councillor Bennett Lovell.

Related articles

Most Read

CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as part of their enquiries into criminal damage in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

Man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage arrested

Police have arrested a man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage.

Union’s anger as date set for Stevenage school’s academisation

Barclay School teachers took strike action in December, and were joined by parents, sixth-formers, local NEU representative Jill Borcherds and other members of the community. Picture: Jim Brown

Lister psychiatrist sets up sports sessions to tackle mental health

Sport sessions to help people who struggle with their mental health will be taking place in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Welwyn Garden City throughout January. Picture: Pexels

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road will be closed from January 7 in Stowmarket Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

Ellis Harrison pictured after the final whistle in the 3-2 defeat by Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the The Comet

Fears over Stevenage school’s academy future is due to ‘silly scaremongering’, says MP

NHDC set to consult on Local Plan modifications

The North Herts District Council offices. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rail user groups’ disappointed over 3.1 per cent fare increase

Cancellations and delays are still causing mass overcrowding on commuter trains to and from London. Picture: Jason Flynn

Garden House Hospice Care volunteer to take away your Christmas tree

Garden House Hospice Care are recycling Christmas trees in exchange for donations. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria defends team after red cards insisting: We’re not dirty

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria at the clubs training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists