What’s cooking? Letchworth school pupils spend quarantine in the kitchen

Fearnhill School pupils have been sharing their culinary creations on the school's Facebook page. Pictures: Fearnhill School Archant

Fearnhill School in Letchworth has been celebrating its junior masterchefs this week, with pupils sending in pictures of their five-star home cooking.

Pupils have been sharing their culinary creations on Facebook after food technology teacher Mrs Fullard said she was “missing cooking with her students!”.

Pupils dusted off their aprons to make fruit cakes, and flapjacks, carbonaras and chicken curries – and even Alice in Wonderland-themed sandwiches.

In total, the school has passed 11,000 views on its Fearnhill Live video channel – with more than 70 different videos uploaded to help pupils enjoy interactive home learning.

In a letter to parents last week, headteacher Ms Ellis said: “The engagement of our students with the virtual learning we have set up has been astonishing. They have brought enthusiasm, positivity and commitment to their studies, and the quality of learning that is continuing in this situation should make you feel incredibly proud of your sons and daughters.”

