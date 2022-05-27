Etonbury Academy teachers gifted wellbeing garden by school trust

Subscriber Exclusive

Complete with a water feature, hanging baskets and planter beds, the garden is a promising peaceful atmosphere. - Credit: Courtesy of Chris Lennon

Etonbury Academy teachers were gifted a wellbeing garden by Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) as part of its commitment to maintain staff welfare.

An opening ceremony was held on May 19 where the Arlesey school staff celebrated the first of many wellbeing gardens being introduced.

Last year, BEST pledged to fund and create areas for staff to relax and take some time for themselves within all of the trusts' schools and nurseries.

