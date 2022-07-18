Environment conscious pupils earn international eco accreditation

Lordship Farm's eco-committee has been recognised for its work with a Eco-School Green Flag award - Credit: Lordship Farm Primary School

Pupils at a Letchworth primary school were "delighted" to have earned an international accreditation for their work in making the school more environmentally friendly, and raising eco-awareness among their fellow students.

Lordship Farm prides itself on taking positive action to reduce climate change and pollution.

Already accredited a “Plastic Free School”, holders of the Woodland Trust Gold Award and having introduced ‘Meat Free Days’, Lordship Farm have now achieved Eco-Schools Green Flag status.

Eco-Schools is the largest sustainable schools programme in the world. An international education programme, it develops life skills and raises the profile of sustainable education in school, prompting the children to explore sustainability and climate change and take action.

Mr Woodham, teacher and eco-leader at Lordship Farm, said: “Being awarded the Eco-School Green Flag is a honour.

"Climate change is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced. The children and staff here are doing everything they can to reduce their carbon footprint, become increasingly sustainable and help the biodiversity in the school grounds thrive.

"The Green flag has given the children the recognition they deserve for all their hard work. They should be very proud of their child-led eco initiatives and action taken in the fight against climate change.

"The eco-committee now hope flying the Green Flag above the school will inspire other schools to make the necessary changes to save the planet and become a Green Flag School.”

Daniel, who is in Year 6 and part of the eco committee said: “Knowing we are saving planet Earth feels amazing and having our actions recognised by the Eco-Schools team has been the icing on the cake."

Eco-Schools England manager, Adam Flint, said: “Earning an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award takes passion, commitment, and a desire to make a difference.

"Pupils should be proud of their great work. They’re an inspiration and it makes us feel heartened and positive about the future of our planet.”

To learn more about Eco-Schools, go to www.eco-schools.org.uk.