End of an era? Future of Crucial Crew scheme relies on new co-ordinators

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:30 PM May 20, 2022
Alex Lang Crucial Crew

Crucial Crew co-ordinator Alex Lang is set to take a step back after more than 30 years - Credit: Archant/Alex Lang

For 28 years Year 6 pupils across Herts have take part in the Crucial Crew scheme which teachers vital safety and life skills.

Now, the scheme is looking for new coordinators in five of the areas in runs the programme. 

In what would have been his 31st year - following a two-year COVID pause - the co-ordinator of the Hertford, Ware, Hitchin and North Herts, Stevenage and Hemel Hempstead schemes, Alex Lang, has now decided that it is finally time to retire from retirement. 

Crucial Crew Stevenage celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special cake

Crucial Crew Stevenage celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special cake in 2016 - Credit: Archant

The other three schemes in Bishops Stortford, St Albans and Welwyn/Hatfield will continue to operate as normal.

Some 300,000 plus Year 6 children have attended a Crucial Crew scheme in Hertfordshire over the decades.

It aims to deliver personal safety messages to 10 and 11 year olds, and includes instructions on fire, water, electrical, road safety and first aid – among 10 scenarios given during a two-hour session.

Alex said: "The scheme’s success may be measured by the fact that school requests are still being received – and that over the years, no school has ever decided not to attend.

"With the demand still there, it would be a tragedy for the schemes to disappear, so a replacement coordinator – or one for each scheme, is being sought.

"As the five schemes will not run this year, there is time for the right people/organisations to be found.

"The co-ordinator role is voluntary - Crucial Crew is run on a not-for-profit basis, as we believe that education should be free to all."

Although he is taking a step back from the five local schemes, Alex will remain a Director of Hertfordshire Crucial Crew Ltd. and will spend more time trying to secure £2.3 million to build a permanent Safety Centre for all Herts residents – of all ages.

The land is available, so just the build cost and fitting-out monies are needed – see www.hertfordshirecrucialcrew.org.uk  for more information.

If you are interested in taking on a coordinator role, please email Alex on info@hertfordshirecrucialcrew.org.uk as soon as possible for further information.

