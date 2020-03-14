Special school in Stevenage closed for deep clean due to coronavirus

A special school in Stevenage will be temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus.

Greenside School, in Shephall Green, has been given permission by the Department for Health to close for a deep clean on Monday, amid calls for all schools to close as the outbreak continues.

Greenside is a special school for pupils with a range of complex, severe and learning difficulties, aged 2 to 19.

It took to its website and said: 'This is a temporary message to enable a full assessment and deep clean to take place.

'The school is set to reopen on Tuesday, March 19.'

As it stands, 1,140 people in the UK have tested positive for the virus - including 20 in Hertfordshire - and 21 people have died.