Stevenage academy closed for three year groups amid staff absence

A Stevenage academy has partially closed following the government’s advice to avoid mass gatherings and work from home where possible.

The Thomas Alleyne Academy will be closed for Years 9, 12 and 13 until Friday, and the decision will be evaluated at the end of the week.

Headteacher Mark Lewis told the Comet: “Following the change in government guidance on Monday evening we had to make the difficult decision to partially close in response to staff absence.

“We have selected year groups based on the age of students and the availability of teaching staff.”

In a letter to parents, the headteacher said: “I am sorry for the disruption that I know this will cause for our families with children in these year groups.

“The decision has been taken in order to ensure appropriate supervision ratios for students.”

Amid the concerns of parents, he also added: “We would also ask that you take care of our office and teaching staff, who are on the front line of receiving all messages and concerns.

“They will do everything they can to support you, but they are not doctors or medical professionals, therefore, cannot make the decision about whether your child should stay at home.

“Please check the latest government guidance. In the event your child presents with the key symptoms, please notify the school. Our best form of communication for absence is: attendance@tas.herts.sch.uk”

The nursery at Fairlands school has reopened today after closing for two days due to staff absence.

A pupil at Camps Hill School has tested positive for the virus, and the school’s preschool, nursery and baby room has been closed for a deep clean.

The school announced today that they would not be open until Monday at the earliest, and will confirm the official reopening day by Friday this week.

For the latest coronavirus updates, go to thecomet.net/news/coronavirus-hertfordshire-cambridgeshire-bedfordshire-news-1-6562798.