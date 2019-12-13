Advanced search

Conservative Party cruises to victory in Stevenage school's mock general election

PUBLISHED: 13:32 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 13 December 2019

Pupils at Shephalbury Park Primary held their own mock general election this month. Picture: Shephalbury Park Primary School

Pupils at Shephalbury Park Primary held their own mock general election this month. Picture: Shephalbury Park Primary School

Pupils from a Stevenage primary school have marked this year's General Election with a mock-up of their own after catching election fever in recent weeks.

Keen volunteers from Year 6 at Shephalbury Park Primary School researched the different policies and manifestos made by the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green parties.

After aligning with the parties, the pupils held speeches and debates on topics ranging from health, education, Brexit and the environment.

As campaigning reached its peak, the pupils voted in Shephalbury's own polling station - with the Conservatives cruising to victory.

Mr Ben Conway, headteacher at Shephalbury Park, said: "This has been a valuable experience for the children in our community and we are very proud of them. They developed their understanding of democracy and learned about many aspects of politics."

