Codicote Pre-School to get wet 'n' wild after council grant

PUBLISHED: 12:05 27 January 2020

Staff and supporters of Codicote Pre-School. Picture: Codicote Pre-School

A village pre-school has been awarded a council grant to help children enjoy outdoor play in rainy weather.

Codicote Pre-School received £750 from North Herts District Council's Southern Rural Committee, which will buy 30 waterproof puddle suits for pupils to wear during wet playtimes. The grant will also cover the purchase of a wheeled rack to hang the suits on.

Cllr Claire Strong, NHDC's chair of the Southern Rural Committee said: "We are pleased to give this grant to the pre-school so pupils won't miss out on playtime. Outdoor play is a really important part of the day for young children as it provides the opportunity to form friendships, have fun and exercise. This new clothing will certainly ensure that it won't be rain stopped play!"

Alice Barker, committee chair for Codicote Pre-School, added: "We applied for funding from NHDC to buy puddle suits so all our children could explore the magic of the outdoors without fear of ruining clothes or getting cold. When we heard we had been awarded the funding it really meant the world to us.

"The children are all eager to discover what the outdoors has to offer in the seasons to come, with spring planting, mud kitchen messy play and bug hunts top of the list. From all at Codicote Pre-School - thank you!"

Codicote Pre-School is a registered charity, providing a fun and safe place for two and three year olds before their first steps into education.

