North Herts schools promote children’s wellbeing with Feeling Good Week

Children working with chicken wire to create sculptures. Picture: Hexton J.M.I

Schools in North Herts spent last week promoting children’s emotional and physical wellbeing as they enjoyed a fun-filled Feeling Good Week.

Children take part in a Tai Chi class. Picture: Pirton School Children take part in a Tai Chi class. Picture: Pirton School

The countywide initiative is designed to raise awareness for young people’s mental health, with schools choosing to put on a variety of activities.

Pirton School had teacher Mrs Lay, who is a qualified instructor, lead Tai Chi classes so children could learn how the body and mind creates harmony.

Pupil Vicotria said: “We did the moves slowly, it was more relaxing and I felt calm.”

There was also the chance to bake, make pompoms, learn to knit and take part in a nature walk.

Yoga class at Hexton J.M.I. Picture: Hexton School Yoga class at Hexton J.M.I. Picture: Hexton School

Children also spent time in other classes and were encouraged to talk about their emotions, with Joshua saying: “I enjoyed helping the younger children in reception as part of the week.”

Hitchin’s Strathmore Infant and Nursery school took a different approach, deciding to use music and singing as a way of promoting emotional and physical wellbeing.

Throughout the week, children composed their own soundscapes, made music videos and had a special visit from two local opera singers and musicians from Hitchin Symphony Orchestra.

Strathmore’s Feeling Good Cafe was also open for business as pupils cooked up some treats for parents.

Hexton J.M.I put on a number of activities for their children, including a visit from artist William Ashely-Norman, who taught them how to make sculptures out of chicken wire.

Pupil Eva said “It was fun cutting the wire using pliers to make different sculptures,” with Joseph adding: “It was fun because we could use different materials.”

With William’s help, the children produced an oak tree sculpture that will stand in the quiet area of the school grounds, providing a space for children to learn and play.

There was also a yoga session put on by teacher Mrs Downing, and she was impressed at how quickly the children picked up the advanced poses and their engagement with the session.

Children at Strathmore's Feeling Good Cafe. Picture: Strathmore Infant and Nursery School Children at Strathmore's Feeling Good Cafe. Picture: Strathmore Infant and Nursery School

The week ended with a disco put on by the Hexton Parent Association, leaving headteacher Mrs Fenner delighted with the buzz around the school.