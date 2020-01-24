Advanced search

Stevenage primary school celebrates 60th birthday

PUBLISHED: 10:03 25 January 2020

Schoolchildren at Camps Hill in Stevenage have celebrated the school's 60th birthday with a visit from Mayor Simon Speller. Picture: Camps Hill School

Schoolchildren at Camps Hill in Stevenage have celebrated the school's 60th birthday with a visit from Mayor Simon Speller. Picture: Camps Hill School

A Stevenage primary school has been celebrating its 60th birthday by teaching pupils all about important events that happened in 1960.

Camps Hill has marked the special occasion by creating display corridor of events from 60 years ago and a visit from Stevenage mayor Simon Speller.

The mayor visited for tea and biscuits and to view the displays, as well as to speak to some of the children about what they have been learning about this term.

Nick Ottaway, Year 1 teacher and KS1 leader, said: "Our Children's Leadership Team did a fantastic job of explaining all the work our school had produced and we learnt a lot from the mayor, who has a keen interest in the history of Stevenage."

Year 5 pupil Alec said: "I told the mayor that we really took our time over the work we produced. It felt really good to be chosen for a visit!"

Louie, who is in Year 3, added: "It was brilliant to meet the mayor and I was excited and proud that he visited Camps Hill."

