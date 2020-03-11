Pirton primary school receives donation for World Book Day

CALA Homes donated �100 in book vouchers to Pirton School for World Book Day. Picture: Tim George © Tim George/ UNP 0845 600 7737

A primary school in Pirton received £100 in book vouchers to help them celebrate World Book Day last week.

Pirton School will be adding the new books to their current library collection, enabling children to read a variety of new stories and continue to learn independently.

The vouchers were donated by CALA Homes - whose Comice Meadows development site is less than a mile from the school.

Mrs Fenner, headteacher at Pirton School, said: 'We can't thank CALA Homes enough for the kind voucher donation to celebrate World Book Day - it's lovely to be able to purchase some new books for the children.

'We are extremely grateful to CALA for their support and we look forward seeing how much the children enjoy their new reading material.'

Chris Roads, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes North Home Counties, said: 'CALA has always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to the local communities in which it builds, and working with local schools is thoroughly rewarding.

'World Book Day is such a fantastic celebration so we are delighted to be supporting Pirton School with the voucher donation. We hope that their new books will make a difference to their library and the learning and education for the children at the school.'