Stevenage nursery pledges to stay open despite financial uncertainty

A display created by children to make NHS staff smile. Picture: Busy Bees Archant

A nursery in Stevenage is staying open for the children of key workers and other vulnerable children during the COVID-19 crisis – despite not being financially viable.

Busy Bees has kept its Stevenage nursery open – as well as more than 100 others nationwide – in order to continue providing crucial care, education and support for the children of key workers.

The childcare provider, which looks after over 55,000 children globally, has introduced flexible plans for its nurseries, including merging centres to ensure there is provision in each community, so children can be cared for.

Marg Randles, Busy Bees’ founder and chief academic officer, said: “The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought huge changes and challenges to everyone across the world, and while we continue to celebrate the incredible commitment of our NHS and key workers it is important to remember the part our dedicated nursery teams have to play in providing care, education and a little normality for children during these challenging times.

“For our Stevenage, we wanted to play our part and as much as we were able, do the right thing for key worker parents and the local community. So, while many nurseries took the decision to close because of Coronavirus, we felt there was a bigger picture and a longer game to be played.”