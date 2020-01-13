Hitchin caterer gears up to retain regional chef of the year award

Hitchin's Katherine Bridge was crowed last year's regional Chef of the Year. Picture: James Kennedy James Kennedy Photography

A caterer from Hitchin is preparing to defend her title as the East of England's School Chef of the Year at a regional competition next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Katherine will hope to impress the judges at LACA School Chef of the Year 2020. Picture: James Kennedy Katherine will hope to impress the judges at LACA School Chef of the Year 2020. Picture: James Kennedy

Katherine Bridge, who works at Breachwood Green JMI School, will look to wow judges for the second year running at the LACA School Chef of the Year Competition on Tuesday, January 21.

With a budget of £1.30 per meal, 90-minute countdown and a panel of judges to impress, Katherine will prepare four portions of a two-course meal suitable for 11-year-old schoolchildren.

You may also want to watch:

This year, Katherine has opted for a Japanese-themed menu - something that falls within budget and offers a balanced, healthy meal.

But even after winning last year's competition, Katherine is feeling the heat this year. She said: "I've prepared as much as I possibly could, but I still wouldn't say I'm feeling confident."

She added: "For me, I love the creative element, producing the food, making it look good."

If Katherine wins again, she promises to hang up her apron for the evening and go out for a celebratory meal with her family.