Hitchin primary school wins platinum award for sporting excellence

PUBLISHED: 18:00 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 28 December 2019

School Games organiser Dan Klinger (left) and PE specialist Mr Jones (right) behind the school's two sports ambassadors. Picture: Breachwood Green J.M.I

Breachwood Green J.M.I School has been awarded the School Games Platinum Mark Award for 2018/19.

Dan Klinger presenting the award in assembly. Picture: Breachwood Green J.M.IDan Klinger presenting the award in assembly. Picture: Breachwood Green J.M.I

The School Games Mark is a government scheme - launched in 2012 - to reward schools for their commitment to sport and competition.

Platinum status is awarded to schools who have achieved a gold status in five consecutive years.

In 2019, Breachwood Green J.M.I - among other achievements - were crowned Champions of the North Herts School Sports Partnership Rural Football Competition.

School Games manager Dan Klinger said: "For a small rural school, it is remarkable the importance they place on physical education and sport. Breachwood Green take part in a wide variety of events, even though it is not always easy for them to transport children."

Headteacher Mrs Badham added: "I am incredibly proud of our sporting achievements. The children and PE teacher Mr Jones deserve this true recognition for the hard-work and determination they put in every day. We may be a small school but we think big!"

Breachwood Green J,M.I have also become the first school in the Harpenden Sports Partnership to win the platinum award.

Hitchin primary school wins platinum award for sporting excellence

