Hitchin primary school wins platinum award for sporting excellence
PUBLISHED: 18:00 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 28 December 2019
Archant
Breachwood Green J.M.I School has been awarded the School Games Platinum Mark Award for 2018/19.
The School Games Mark is a government scheme - launched in 2012 - to reward schools for their commitment to sport and competition.
Platinum status is awarded to schools who have achieved a gold status in five consecutive years.
You may also want to watch:
In 2019, Breachwood Green J.M.I - among other achievements - were crowned Champions of the North Herts School Sports Partnership Rural Football Competition.
School Games manager Dan Klinger said: "For a small rural school, it is remarkable the importance they place on physical education and sport. Breachwood Green take part in a wide variety of events, even though it is not always easy for them to transport children."
Headteacher Mrs Badham added: "I am incredibly proud of our sporting achievements. The children and PE teacher Mr Jones deserve this true recognition for the hard-work and determination they put in every day. We may be a small school but we think big!"
Breachwood Green J,M.I have also become the first school in the Harpenden Sports Partnership to win the platinum award.