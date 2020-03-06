Advanced search

MP Bim Afolami invites constituency's pupils to Parliament for debate tournament

PUBLISHED: 11:57 07 March 2020

Bim Afolami MP hosted the 2020 Youth Parliament Debate Tournament last week. Picture: Office of Bim Afolami MP

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami welcomed schools from across the constituency last week for a debating tournament aimed at young people.

The Youth Parliament Debate Tournament, which Mr Afolami last hosted in 2018, gives young people the chance to come to Parliament for the day to experience a competitive day of debating.

On the day itself, the teams debated issues such as lowering the voting age and taxing all earnings after £100,000 at 100 per cent.

Each debate was judged by a figure from within the community and a member of the MP's team.

Moving forwards, Mr Afolami is hoping to turn this tournament into an annual event.

He said: "It was great fun - thank you to all those who attended.

"All the contenders were brilliant but the Junior Team from Roundwood Park School and the Senior Team from St George's School were the well deserved debating champions of the day."

The schools that participated were: Hitchin Boys', Hitchin Girls', The Priory School, Princess Helena College, St Albans Girl's School, Roundwood Park School, St George's and Sir John Lawes. Each participating school had both a junior and senior team.

