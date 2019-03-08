Advanced search

Barnwell at 60: Stevenage students pitch together in celebration of diamond anniversary

PUBLISHED: 18:29 13 September 2019

Barnwell at 60: An overhead drone captures the stunning whole school image. Picture: Chris Hornby

Archant

Archant

Barnwell students came together in a unique way to mark the start of the Stevenage school's diamond anniversary.

To celebrate its 60th year, pupils from Barnwell School gathered on a school football pitch to create a stunning image of Barnwell at 60.

The school will be hosting a range of anniversary events this year that will aim to unite the whole Barnwell community both past and present.

Matt Roberts, head of school, said: "We would like to say a massive thank you for everyone's support in making something that will stay part of Barnwell's history forever.

"The students were amazing and the organisation by staff made it seamless."

Barnwell School is a secondary school and sixth-form which opened in Stevenage in 1959.

In 2006, Barnwell incorporated pupils from Collenswood School, after the nearby school was closed.

As a consequence, the school has two campuses - Barnwell Upper Campus, on the original site, and Barnwell Middle Campus, the former site of Collenswood School.

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Crash and oil spill incidents causing “extreme” delays on A-road between Stevenage and Hitchin

There are extreme delays on the A602 this evening. Picture: Archant

Police take action following concerns over beggar in Stevenage shopping area

Missing woman found

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Police called to Stevenage park over dog poop incident

Dog owner Sarah Lawrence says she was assaulted in Stevenage's St Nicholas Park. Picture: Sarah Lawrence

