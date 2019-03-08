Barnwell at 60: Stevenage students pitch together in celebration of diamond anniversary

Barnwell students came together in a unique way to mark the start of the Stevenage school's diamond anniversary.

To celebrate its 60th year, pupils from Barnwell School gathered on a school football pitch to create a stunning image of Barnwell at 60.

The school will be hosting a range of anniversary events this year that will aim to unite the whole Barnwell community both past and present.

Matt Roberts, head of school, said: "We would like to say a massive thank you for everyone's support in making something that will stay part of Barnwell's history forever.

"The students were amazing and the organisation by staff made it seamless."

Barnwell School is a secondary school and sixth-form which opened in Stevenage in 1959.

In 2006, Barnwell incorporated pupils from Collenswood School, after the nearby school was closed.

As a consequence, the school has two campuses - Barnwell Upper Campus, on the original site, and Barnwell Middle Campus, the former site of Collenswood School.