Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Barclay parents ‘disappointed’ after Future Academies meeting

PUBLISHED: 12:38 08 February 2019

The Barclay School in Stevenage. Picture: Barclay School

The Barclay School in Stevenage. Picture: Barclay School

Archant

Parents from Stevenage’s Barclay Academy were left disappointed and without answers following a meeting with the new governing trust’s chief executive on Tuesday night.

Barclay was officially taken over by the Future Academies Trust and moved to academy status last Friday, after a long battle which saw staff go on strike and protestors against the move march through the town.

The takeover came after the school was rated ‘inadequate’ and placed in special measures by Ofsted in 2016. However, an April 2018 Ofsted inspection found the school had made significant improvement and progressed to ‘requires improvement’, with elements of ‘good’.

At a meeting earlier this week, Future Academies Trust chief executive Paul Smith gave a presentation to parents on what is next for Barclay, but many felt they had not been given answers.

A parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I went with an open mind, to give the CEO an opportunity in putting forward what his vision was for the (now) newly named Barclay Academy.

“It was a genuine attempt from me to put aside differences and give FAT the benefit of the doubt.

“The eagerly anticipated evening started with what can only be surmounted to a professional sales pitch, led by Paul Smith, who dominated the meeting, over-running by 30 minutes.

“When asked a simple ‘yes or no’ question – will the name “The Barclay Academy’ stay for good – the CEO couldn’t answer.

“One parent even reminded Paul Smith that he is the CEO and can make the decision ‘here and now’ on that very topical school name issue, to the cheers of many in parents in the room.

“Unfortunately, like many of the small number of questions the CEO took from the parents, all his responses were left tentative with no real substance.

“Overall, I was bitterly disappointed with the meeting, walking away with even more questions than answers.”

Another parent, Debra Pallet was equally disappointed, adding: “Last night’s meeting left us with no answers and further frustrations. It totally demonstrated Future’s continuing lack of openness and transparency.

“An overflowing hall of parents and students were talked at for over and hour and a half then given 15 minutes of questions. Most of which were not adequately answered. A totally patronising sales pitch.”

Another parent, who also asked to remain anonymous believes that there is nothing Future Academies can do to improve the school.

“The meeting left me feeling that I still have no idea how FAT are proposing to do a better job with Barclay,” they said.

“How they will make faster progress than the previous structure? What can they do to improve things that hasn’t already been done? And I don’t mean fancy school trips, bringing in Latin or adding an extra lesson per day to the curriculum.

“What more can they do that Mr Allchorn, his senior leadership team and staff were already doing to get us to a ‘good’ Ofsted rating?”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal following vehicle interferences in Stevenage

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured, as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin candidate’s allowance donation pledge stirs up debate

Conservative Hitchin Highbury candidate Leon Emirali (centre) has pledged to donate all of his allowance, causing a stir among councillors Sam Collins (left), Paul Clark (second left), Ian Albert (second right) and Judi Billing. Picture: Archant

Special motorbike send off for Stevenage woman who passed away last month

The procession for Sue Ing's funeral leaves Stevenage Funeral care with as escort of Honda Goldwing motorbikes lead by Sue's husband, Adrian Ing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Green light for Todd in the Hole festival near Stevenage despite noise concerns

The Counterfeit Stones performing at the first Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Grant McGonagle

Stevenage man charged after police seize two large knives from car

Anthony Desmidt has been charged with possession of a bladed weapon and driving without insurance of a licence.

Most Read

CCTV appeal following vehicle interferences in Stevenage

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured, as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin candidate’s allowance donation pledge stirs up debate

Conservative Hitchin Highbury candidate Leon Emirali (centre) has pledged to donate all of his allowance, causing a stir among councillors Sam Collins (left), Paul Clark (second left), Ian Albert (second right) and Judi Billing. Picture: Archant

Special motorbike send off for Stevenage woman who passed away last month

The procession for Sue Ing's funeral leaves Stevenage Funeral care with as escort of Honda Goldwing motorbikes lead by Sue's husband, Adrian Ing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Green light for Todd in the Hole festival near Stevenage despite noise concerns

The Counterfeit Stones performing at the first Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Grant McGonagle

Stevenage man charged after police seize two large knives from car

Anthony Desmidt has been charged with possession of a bladed weapon and driving without insurance of a licence.

Latest from the The Comet

Barclay parents ‘disappointed’ after Future Academies meeting

The Barclay School in Stevenage. Picture: Barclay School

Honor, nine, raises over £1,000 for Stevenage charity after grandmother’s cancer diagnosis

Honor Beverstock, nine, prepares to have her hair cut off at Jo Gates Hair Salon in aid of the Little Princess Trust after her nanny was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just before Christmas last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

Brexit confusion sparks race debate at NHDC

Chairman of the district council John Bishop, superintendent Julie Wheatley and leader of the council Lynda Needham. Picture: North Herts District Council

Rail users to host meeting after conclusion of Govia talks

Tomorrow's meeting follows one similar held in July last year. Picture: Bianca Wild

Rover which could discover life on Mars named at ceremony in Stevenage

The newly named European Space Agency ExoMars rover, Rosalind Franklin, at the Mars Rover Naming Ceremony held at Airbus Defence and Space UK, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists