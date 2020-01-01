Baldock nursery celebrates 25th anniversary with homage to NHS workers

Puddleducks Day Nursery in Baldock celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday. Picture: Sam Towns Archant

A Baldock day nursery brought up its silver anniversary yesterday, and celebrated with a thank you to all of our key workers. Puddleducks Day Nursery opened on April 24, 1995, and for the last 25 years has provided care and education for children aged three months to five years.

The nursery is located in a grade II listed building constructed by the famous architect, William Butterfield, in 1871.

Deena Leek, nursery director, said: “Puddleducks Day Nursery opened its doors 25 years ago, on April 24. In that time we have had so many lovely children and parents who have passed through our doors.

“Many families have been with us for several years as younger siblings attended Puddleducks, and lots of friendships have been formed along the way. We are so proud of everything that has been achieved since Puddleducks opened in 1995.

“And we would just like to extend a massive thank you to all parents and carers, staff and anyone who has been involved with the nursery over the last 25 years.”