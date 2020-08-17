A-level and GCSE students to get teacher-assessed grades after government U-turn

Thousands of pupils across England took to the streets in anger after last week's results fiasco. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A Level and GCSE results will now be based on teacher assessment grades rather than moderated scores if they were downgraded, after a dramatic U-turn by the government this afternoon.

The new system, announced in the House of Commons by education secretary Gavin Williamson, means that students will now receive the higher of their teacher assessed grade or their moderated grade.

The U-turn follows a national backlash against Ofqual’s controversial A-level results algorithm, which saw thousands of heartbroken students miss out on university places last week.

The cancellation of exams due to the coronavirus pandemic meant that grades were awarded on the basis of a system which involved ranking the order of pupils in line with previous results at schools and colleges.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said he was “sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents,” but hopes the new announcement “will now provide the certainty and reassurance they deserve.”

MP for North East Hertfordshire, Sir Oliver Heald, said he is “very glad” Ofqual has announced change to use teacher assessments for A levels and GCSEs, calling the U-turn a “victory for common sense”.

North Hertfordshire councillor Tina Bhartwas tweeted this afternoon: “A welcome decision on A-level results that it was about time the government made. Thank you so much to everyone involved in putting pressure on this government to do the right thing and sending love to all those that have been affected by the exam fiasco.”