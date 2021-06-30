'I feel we're being ripped off' - gardener's dismay as pensioners pay double for allotments compared to neighbouring towns

Video

Published: 5:29 PM June 30, 2021

Ian Craig and his wife Cathy at their Edmonds Drive allotment in Stevenage - Credit: Maya Derrick

An avid gardener has shared his distain upon discovering that pensioners in Stevenage are paying twice the amount for their allotment plots than those in North Hertfordshire.

Ian Craig, who has tended to his plot at Edmonds Drive since it was established in 2015, admitted that he was taken aback when he realised that over 60s in North Herts remain eligible for concessions on their annual allotment fees, when his were scrapped five years ago.

Ian Craig tending to his allotment in Edmonds Drive, Stevenage - Credit: Maya Derrick

The 70-year-old explained that he, along with others who have allotments on the council's land, have nurtured the site into a blossoming patch with productive areas, after inheriting soil loaded with rubble, bricks and roof tiles.

With his initial 50 per cent over 60s concession, Ian's first year's rent back in 2015 was just £5.82 for his 58 square metre plot, but after just a year, the discount was axed.

By 2018, Ian was paying £19.55, which rose to £20.88 last year. What he then deemed a reasonable increase somewhat in line with inflation rates, he was shocked when his bill for 2021 was £34.80 - an increase of two thirds.

Speaking to our Comet reporter at his allotment plot, Ian said: "It makes me feel rather annoyed, because over the past five years, we've put a lot of time and effort into the allotment; improving the soil, digging out all of the builders rubble - and this year, for example, they put the fees up by 67 per cent.

Ian and Cathy grow a variety of produce on their Stevenage allotment, including strawberries, raspberries and lettuce - Credit: Maya Derrick

"And then I got checking some of the other allotments around the area, and it transpired that Letchworth and Hitchin, for example, pay exactly the same as we do, but their pensioners, over 60s, get a 50 per cent reduction."

Ian complained to Stevenage Borough Council, who he says confirmed rates were competitive with surrounding areas, and the increase was to ensure that the allotments are self-financing.

But although both SBC and NHDC offer full plots on their allotments for £150 a year, pensioners in areas such as Hitchin and Letchworth are still eligible for a 50 per cent concession.

When Ian and Cathy Craig took over their allotment plot on Edmonds Drive in Stevenage, the soil was of poor quality and was mixed with disused building supplies - Credit: Maya Derrick

"We used to get a reduction five years ago," Ian added, "but that was done away with by Stevenage.

"So, in effect, I'm paying twice as much for my allotment as the residents of Hitchin and Letchworth."

Ian said that during the height of the pandemic, the allotments at Edmonds Drive had been "a great asset", especially back when venturing outside was a once-a-day activity.

But he added that the appeal of the allotment had been tarnished by his recent discovery: "I feel as if we're being ripped off, frankly.

"Why did they put the fees up 67 per cent? My work pension this year went up half a per cent, and the state pension went up 2.5 per cent. How can they justify a 67 per cent increase? I do not know.

"We're happy enough to put time and effort into the plot, but we're being priced out of it.

"I live just around the corner from this allotment, it's very handy for me. Worst comes to worst, I'll just give up my plot, which is a shame after six years working on it, but it's really not worth paying so much every year.

"It's a lovely area. The people who work the plots - we're all good pals, we all help each other.

"We're all happy to mend fences, for example, if they're broken down. But the good will has been taken away."

Ian joked that when paying this year's bill, he withheld the final £10 in hoping that Stevenage Borough Council would reinstate a concession for pensioners, but added that he was told that his allotment contract would be terminated if he did not pay the remaining balance.

"It's not really about the money," he continued.

"When I got the bill, I looked at it and thought it was ridiculous.

"Since then, I've paid them their extra £10. At the end of the day, it's not about the money, it's about the principle. If it's £35 this year, who's to say they're not going to put it up to £70 next year?"

Stevenage Borough Council has been approached for comment, but did not respond before the publication of this article.