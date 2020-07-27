Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

The list of restaurants and cafés in and around Stevenage that have signed up for the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme has been released today.

The new scheme, which is set to launch in a week’s time, was announced by the government earlier this month.

Eat Out to Help Out will allow customers to get 50 per cent off food and non-alchoholic drinks, up to a value of £10 per person when eating or drinking in an establishment.

Now, the list of participating restaurants, cafés and pubs in our area has been released and are listed as follows:

• Subway, High Street, The Forum, Town Square.

• The Cromwell Hotel, High Street.

• Rump & Wade, High Street.

• Sala Thong Stevenage, High Street.

• The Fisherman, Fishers Green.

• Mad Hatter Cafe, Queensway.

• Bar&Beyond, Kings Way Leisure Park.

• JJ’s Plaice, Market Place.

• Mr Mulligan’s, Kings Way Leisure Park.

• 360 Play, Six Hills Way.

• Stevenage Garden Centre, North Road.

• Daisy’s Kitchen, The Oval.

• Partyman World, Roaring Meg Retail Park.

• Creams Cafe, Roaring Meg Retail Park.

• The Farmhouse at Redcoats, Little Wymondley.

• Cafe de Pierre, Roaring Meg Retail Park.

• Waggon and Horses, Graveley.

• Bucks Head Pub, Little Wymondley.

This list may be subject to change as more restaurants are added.

The scheme only applies on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August, 3 and August 31.

You won’t need to present a voucher to use the scheme, and it can be used in conjunction with other offers and discounts.

Big chains, including Starbucks, Morrisons, Wetherspoon, Pizza Hut and Caffe Nero – alongside McMullen, Fullers and Greene King pubs – have also signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

You can check their individual websites for details on participating stores.