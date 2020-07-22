Advanced search

Hitchin’s Market Place will become outdoor dining area after plans finalised

PUBLISHED: 12:02 22 July 2020

Market Place, Hitchin will become an 'Eat Alfresco' outdoor dining area from Monday, July 27. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to transform Hitchin’s Market Place into an outdoor ‘alfresco-style dining area’ with live music have been given the green light and are set to begin next week.

Live music will fill the air as up to five restaurants, cafés and eateries will be able to serve customers on Market Place from Monday, July 27.

Osinsky’s, Deroka, Halsey’s and the Rose and Crown are among the first to take advantage of the ‘Eat Alfresco’ plan, which will be on a two week rota to allow for more variety in the town.

Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, has been instrumental to this initiative and hopes it will encourage more people to get out and help their local businesses.

He said: “The idea behind Eat Alfresco is to support restaurants, pubs and cafés. In particular, we want to help those who may not have the outdoor space to operate at full capacity.

“It’s an exciting time, and there’s lots going on the town centre at the moment.”

There will be no need to pre-book for the ‘Eat Alfresco’ experience. Simply turn up, sit at a free table and order from waiters who will be on hand to serve food and drink.

Although this outdoor dining idea had been previously discussed and agreed upon, delays in obtaining the necessary licences pushed this plan back by two weeks.

Businesses can apply for their spot on the outdoor dining area’s rolling rota by emailing marketing@hitchinherts.com.





