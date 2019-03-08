Ambulance service revamps Stevenage base in bid to provide quicker response

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has upgraded and modernised three of its bases - including one in Stevenage - to help crews deliver life-saving care to patients quicker.

Make ready supervisor Petra Dores prepares equipment for a shift. Picture courtesy of EEAST. Make ready supervisor Petra Dores prepares equipment for a shift. Picture courtesy of EEAST.

Work has taken place at the ambulance service's base in Babbage Road, Stevenage, and at bases in Chelmsford and Southend-on-Sea using part of a £6.5m package awarded to the NHS Trust by the Department of Health and Social Care last year.

The modernised facilities will house EEAST's new 24/7 make ready service, which will see specialist teams work around the clock to clean and restock all vehicles to a consistently high standard. This will free up operational staff from completing these tasks so they can get back out to respond to patients more quickly.

The upgraded bases also include improved facilities for crews and on-site vehicle workshops, allowing the NHS Trust to bring maintenance in-house, speed up repairs and keep more ambulances on the road.

Paul Henry, deputy director of opeartions support, said: "This is a really exciting time for EEAST as we move to provide brand new workshops and make ready services to support our crews and patients.

"We are delighted with the work that has taken place so far and look forward to hearing feedback from the frontline on the positive impact the new facilities are having on the care they are able to deliver to our patients.

"This is a significant project which will bring huge benefits. Our specialist make ready teams will ensure our vehicle preparation will be second to none and consistent across the whole Trust.

"Our patients won't see any of the hard work carried out by these dedicated teams behind the scenes, but will reap the benefits when our ambulances hit the road."

Two further make ready and fleet hubs, at Waveney and Peterborough, are due for completion this autumn, with more depots and maintenance sites to follow next year.

The hubs will become fully operational once EEAST has completed a recruitment drive for make ready operatives and vehicle technicians. For more about either role, visit eastamb.nhs.uk or email makeready@eastamb.nhs.uk