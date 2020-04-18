Urgent recruitment drive to help East of England Ambulance Service cope with covid-19 crisis

Due to unprecedented demands caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the East of England Ambulance Service wants to urgently recruit 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers.

Chief executive Dorothy Hosein said: “We are at the forefront of responding to the pandemic and helping our communities through this difficult time. We are expanding our temporary worker and volunteer service hugely to meet this demand and have a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical roles available.”

The ambulance service is looking for people with medical experience to work in a variety of clinical roles, people with C1 driving licences to drive patient transport vehicles, call handlers/dispatchers, cleaners and administrators.

Training will be provided.

For paid work, email RapidBank.Recruitment@eastamb.nhs.uk. For voluntary roles, email EEASTCOVIDHELP@eastamb.nhs.uk.