Advanced search

Urgent recruitment drive to help East of England Ambulance Service cope with covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 April 2020

The East of England Ambulance Service is urgently recruiting temporary workers to help meet unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Archant

The East of England Ambulance Service is urgently recruiting temporary workers to help meet unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Archant

Archant

Due to unprecedented demands caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the East of England Ambulance Service wants to urgently recruit 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers.

Chief executive Dorothy Hosein said: “We are at the forefront of responding to the pandemic and helping our communities through this difficult time. We are expanding our temporary worker and volunteer service hugely to meet this demand and have a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical roles available.”

You may also want to watch:

The ambulance service is looking for people with medical experience to work in a variety of clinical roles, people with C1 driving licences to drive patient transport vehicles, call handlers/dispatchers, cleaners and administrators.

Training will be provided.

For paid work, email RapidBank.Recruitment@eastamb.nhs.uk. For voluntary roles, email EEASTCOVIDHELP@eastamb.nhs.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Two arrested in connection with bicycle thefts at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

The arrests follow reports of multiple bicycle thefts from Lister Hospital last week. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Two arrested in connection with bicycle thefts at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

The arrests follow reports of multiple bicycle thefts from Lister Hospital last week. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Urgent recruitment drive to help East of England Ambulance Service cope with covid-19 crisis

The East of England Ambulance Service is urgently recruiting temporary workers to help meet unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Archant

Stevenage clothing business unveils new T-shirt with ‘every penny of profit’ going to the NHS

The tee costs £15 and can be purchased in both adult and child sizes. Picture: One Choice Apparel

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hitchin care home in ‘history hunt’ for building’s storied past

Foxholes Care Home is asking for your stories, photos and information as part of its 'history hunt'. Picture: Aaron Wise

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care
Drive 24