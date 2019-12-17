Advanced search

New permanent boss for troubled East of England ambulance service

PUBLISHED: 08:28 23 December 2019

Dorothy Hosein says she is delighted to be the East of England Ambulance Service's chief executive on a permanent basis. Picture: Courtesy of EEAST

Dorothy Hosein says she is delighted to be the East of England Ambulance Service's chief executive on a permanent basis. Picture: Courtesy of EEAST

Archant

The troubled East of England ambulance service has a new permanent boss following the resignation of the chief executive.

Robert Morton resigned last September, with temporary replacement Dorothy Hosein now made permanent.

The service has struggled with delayed response times and low staff morale.

Mr Morton apologised in May 2018 after 22 patients suffered harm - three severe - due to ambulance delays over the winter, and last month an investigation into bullying was launched after three staff members died suddenly within days of each other.

Dorothy has been a senior healthcare leader at hospital trusts including Mid Essex. She said: "I am delighted to be joining EEAST on a permanent basis. We are currently developing our corporate strategy, which sets out an exciting vision for how we will continue to deliver high quality patient care while also supporting our people in the very challenging jobs they do."

