Advanced search

Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals announce new social distancing measures amid restart

PUBLISHED: 12:03 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 14 June 2020

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

Archant

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust is introducing new safety measures in its hospitals from Monday, to keep patients, staff and visitors safe as services restart.

People will be asked to wear a face covering or masks, and to follow one-way systems as part of increased measures to maintain social distancing at all four hospitals – Hertford County, Lister in Stevenage, Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood and New QEII in Welwyn Garden City – this also includes the trust’s renal smaller community sites.

Rachael Corser, chief nurse at East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: “As we begin to restart services at our hospitals, we want to reassure the public that it is safe to attend if you have a medical need. These additional measures will be in place to help everyone adhere to social distancing, and to help reduce any spread of COVID-19.”

In line with new national guidance, everyone attending hospital must wear a face covering from Monday. Face masks will be provided at hospital entrances when necessary, along with bins to dispose of them safely when leaving.

You may also want to watch:

However the trust is asking people not to wear gloves, instead you are asked to ensure good handwashing or sanitising – with sanitiser available at entrances.

One-way systems and ‘footsteps’ on the floor are also being introduced, as well as stickers on chairs to maintain social distancing between patients when waiting to be seen.

Visiting the trust’s hospitals to see in-patients remains very restricted, with only a few exceptions for people who are at the end of their life, birthing partners, or those with caring responsibilities.

The trust is encouraging everyone to check the website for up-to-date guidance before attending hospital.

Patients attending appointments, visiting Lister’s emergency department or the Urgent Care Centre at the New QEII, should attend alone wherever possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police called to help evict travellers from Stevenage park

Herts police were called to help move travellers from Shephalbury Park, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

Stevenage Air Space permanently closes due in part to coronavirus crisis

Stevenage Air Space Air Crew Nathan Cook and Liam Hill demonstrated in the freestyle jumping area when the trampoline park first opened in August 2016. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Police called to help evict travellers from Stevenage park

Herts police were called to help move travellers from Shephalbury Park, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

‘Bitter disappointment’ as bid fails to stop 600 homes plan at Gresley Park near Stevenage

A view of the development site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Black Lives Matter: 400 Stevenage protestors turn out in stand against racism

Hundreds turned out to peacefully protest in Stevenage. Picture: Dazza Haggerty

Stevenage Air Space permanently closes due in part to coronavirus crisis

Stevenage Air Space Air Crew Nathan Cook and Liam Hill demonstrated in the freestyle jumping area when the trampoline park first opened in August 2016. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals announce new social distancing measures amid restart

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

Public toilets set to reopen in Hitchin and Royston as lockdown eases

Public toilets in Hitchin and Royston are set to re-open next week as lockdown measures are eased in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC

Herts County Council’s PPE bill tops £1.9 million for month of April

Hertfordshire County Council spent almost £2m on PPE during April. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA

North Hertfordshire set for summer meadows in new biodiversity project

An grassy area of Letchworth which will become wild meadow this summer. Picture: NHDC

Hertfordshire political leaders release joint statement on Black Lives Matter movement

Political leaders across Hertfordshire have addressed the Black Lives Matter movement in a joint statement. Picture:: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Drive 24