Cash-strapped East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust warns it could run out of money

The NHS trust which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital has warned that "there is a very real danger [it] will run out of money and [their] supply of people will dry up".

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust says there needs to be a "fundamental shift in emphasis" for it to remain viable.

As well as financial austerity, pressures include Brexit affecting staff numbers, and Herts seeing a 20 per cent increase in people aged 70+ between 2011-18.

In the NHS trust's January board papers, it says: "We cannot continue to operate the way we have and expect to deliver sustainable quality improvement. We have to invest in technology, new models of working and build our capacity and capability to maximise the care and expertise of the people we employ.

"Without a shift in emphasis and methodology there is a very real danger we will run out of money, our supply of people will dry up, our employment model will become too expensive and our people will become so disaffected that they leave.

"Ultimately, the trust will become unsustainable. This is not an exaggeration - it is clearly predicted by our financial and people data projections."

The NHS trust also acknowledges an increase in bullying from bosses - a national problem within the NHS. It says: "Lack of available capital has reduced vital investment in infrastructure and development and our staff often have to compensate. Leadership behaviour from the very top of the NHS, during this time of pressure, has led to an increase in accusations of bullying, harassment and discrimination."

Trust chief executive Nick Carver said: "We have made excellent progress over the last year in improving recruitment, retention and development of our people. However, we have more to do to improve.

"Our staff have said their leaders need to fully reflect the values of the NHS - we need to see where we are falling short and seek to be better for our people.

"Meaningfully engaging staff during times of financial recovery is not easy, and we need to better demonstrate a compelling, compassionate approach where our people are central to our success. For example, we will emphasise service improvement ahead of simple financial savings.

"We are committed to investing in our people to support them to provide the highest quality care to our community."