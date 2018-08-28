Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Serious incidents over medication errors in our hospitals are under investigation

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 January 2019

Archant

Medication errors, delayed hospital admissions from the emergency department, and falls resulting in fractured bones are just some of the serious incidents recorded by the East and North Herts NHS Trust during a one-month period.

The trust, which runs Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, recorded 12 serious incidents in November, according to its January board papers.

This compares to just six in October and one in September, and is more than double the target of five.

The NHS defines a serious incident as where a person “experiences serious or permanent harm”.

Recorded in November were three medication errors, two delayed transfers from the emergency department and one delayed radiology diagnostic.

Two patient falls were recorded as serious incidents because one resulted in facial fractures and the other in a fractured neck of the femur.

It was recorded that two patients developed hospital-acquired pressure ulcers, with one needing their toe amputated due to osteomyelitis. Pressure ulcers - or bedsores - are injuries to the skin and underlying tissue which usually affect people confined to a bed or chair, and can often be avoided by moving position regularly.

Other serious harm incidents included a patient’s deterioration and another patient’s treatment / pathway of care.

There was also one ‘never event’ recorded in November, when a patient was given a local anaesthetic injection to the wrong side of the body.

A ‘never event’ could cause serious harm or even death and is deemed by the NHS to be a largely preventable incident.

The trust said not all incidents reported in November occurred in that month and that they are still under investigation.

A spokesman said: “The trust has put a lot of focus on making it easier for staff to report incidents in a timely manner.

“It is important we learn from serious incidents so we can provide high quality and safe care for our patients.

“Every serious incident is investigated thoroughly and, once the investigation has concluded, an improvement plan is put in place and lessons learnt are shared with staff to reduce the likelihood of a similar incident happening again.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Ernie's family have been left devastated since he went missing. Picture: Joanne Mitchell

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Ernie's family have been left devastated since he went missing. Picture: Joanne Mitchell

Latest from the The Comet

Serious incidents over medication errors in our hospitals are under investigation

Wanted man has links to Stevenage and North Herts

Ackeron Alleyne is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order. Picture: Herts police

BTP officer issues warning over carrying knives after Stevenage stabbing sentence

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

Hitchin murder author appears on Dan Snow podcast exactly 100 years after unsolved crime took place

Author and historian Paul Stickler. Picture: 23rd and Pine Ltd

Arrests made in Stevenage and Hatfield during drug gangs operation

Arrests were made in Stevenage and Hatfield as part of Herts police's operation against county lines drugs gangs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists