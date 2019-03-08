'We will be forever grateful' - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Praise has been pouring in for the work done by members of our NHS units following last week's major incident in Stevenage which left 17 injured.

Everyone from relatives of those involved to the East and North Herts' director of nursing have been commending the work of those who assisted victims of the crash.

Former Stevenage paramedic Gary Sanderson suggested the collision had the highest casualty count for a town incident in the last 30 years.

Rachel Corser, director of nursing at East and North Herts NHS Trust, said: "The way in which our emergency team responded to the crash in Stevenage was another example of the exceptional work that they deliver every day.

"Each and every member of staff pulled together to ensure that those affected received the treatment and care they needed calmly and efficiently."

Speaking with the Comet anonymously, one reader said: "Our heartfelt thanks goes out to everyone that assisted with the incident in Stevenage.

"Especially the care given to a member of our family by the off duty nurse, emergency services, air ambulance and Addenbroke's. We will be forever grateful."