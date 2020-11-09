Advanced search

East and North Herts NHS Trust calls for more volunteer drivers to provide patient transport

PUBLISHED: 17:01 09 November 2020

Patient Michael Brown (left) with volunteer driver David Scrutton. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Patient Michael Brown (left) with volunteer driver David Scrutton. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Archant

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust is appealing for more volunteer drivers to provide patient transport.

There are opportunities for drivers local to Stevenage to support patients either attending the town’s Lister Hospital for treatment, or being discharged back home – and drivers are also needed to help renal patients attend their three times a week haemodialysis appointments at the trust’s satellite dialysis units in St Albans, Luton, Bedford and Harlow.

Speaking about how volunteer driver Robert Annett has changed her life for the better, patient Helena Sarafin said: “Robert picking me up and taking me home has had a great impact on my home life.

“I’m always at home early enough for my husband’s carer to go home on time, rather than staying late to wait for me to get back from having dialysis – and it means I am now at home with my husband more.”

You may also want to watch:

Fellow patient Michael Brown is also full of praise for his volunteer driver David Scrutton. He said: “David is a nice, friendly person who makes it so easy for me as I’m not looking out of the window for the ambulance now. If David says he will be at my house at a certain time, he is there.”

Claire Lyon, volunteer services manager at the NHS trust, said: “We are thankful to all those who have offered their time and support both before and during the pandemic, and are now keen to recruit more volunteer drivers to help our patients get to their appointments as services continue.

“If you are friendly, reliable and will maintain patient confidentiality at all times, we would love to hear from you.”

Volunteer drivers will need to provide evidence that they have a clean and current driving licence, fully comprehensive insurance cover and use of a vehicle that is taxed and MOT tested.

Interested volunteers will also be asked to complete an application form which includes questions about their health, age and ethnicity so a risk assessment can be undertaken in light of the evidence of the disproportionate effect COVID-19 has on certain groups. There are also measures in place to protect both volunteers and the patients who use the service.

To find out more, and for an application form, email volunteer.enh-tr@nhs.net or call 01438 284760.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Garden waste collections to be suspended across Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is suspending the kerbside collections of household garden waste during the winter months. Picture: Pexels

Hertfordshire police rebuff claim that Stinson Hunter played part in Stevenage paedophile’s sentencing

Steven Stapleton has bee jailed for attempting to groom two girls and having unlawful sexual intercourse with another.

Planning application submitted for 526 apartments at Stevenage Matalan site

The new homes would consist of one and two-bedroom apartments andThe Guinness Partnership plans to increase its initial number of afforable homes to up to half. Picture: The Guinness Partnership

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Garden waste collections to be suspended across Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is suspending the kerbside collections of household garden waste during the winter months. Picture: Pexels

Hertfordshire police rebuff claim that Stinson Hunter played part in Stevenage paedophile’s sentencing

Steven Stapleton has bee jailed for attempting to groom two girls and having unlawful sexual intercourse with another.

Planning application submitted for 526 apartments at Stevenage Matalan site

The new homes would consist of one and two-bedroom apartments andThe Guinness Partnership plans to increase its initial number of afforable homes to up to half. Picture: The Guinness Partnership

Latest from the The Comet

Planning application submitted for 526 apartments at Stevenage Matalan site

The new homes would consist of one and two-bedroom apartments andThe Guinness Partnership plans to increase its initial number of afforable homes to up to half. Picture: The Guinness Partnership

East and North Herts NHS Trust calls for more volunteer drivers to provide patient transport

Patient Michael Brown (left) with volunteer driver David Scrutton. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Heating help for Stevenage residents as winter approaches

Stevenage Borough Council has launched a scheme to help residents with heating this winter. Picture: Shutterstock.

Garden waste collections to be suspended across Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is suspending the kerbside collections of household garden waste during the winter months. Picture: Pexels

Remembrance Sunday 2020: Poignant services honour fallen across Stevenage and North Herts

Stevenage Sea Cadets attended this year's Remembrance Day ceremony at the Bowling Green in Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council