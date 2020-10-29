Lister Hospital thanks Pride of Stevenage for award recognising challenging six months
PUBLISHED: 09:56 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 29 October 2020
Archant
Lister Hospital in Stevenage was announced as the winner of the Judges’ Special Award at the Pride of Stevenage Awards at the weekend.
The leader of Stevenage Borough Council Cllr Sharon Taylor said East and North Herts NHS Trust, which runs Lister, is “a wonderful organisation who witness so much and work so hard to support people and their families, who were experiencing coronavirus and other health issues. They carried on with their work, with grace and selflessness.”
Nick Carver, chief executive of the trust, said: “The last six months have been amongst the most challenging that any of us have experienced, but we’ve got through it because of the resilience of our people, the fantastic support from partner organisations and because of the humbling level of encouragement from the public – so thank you very, very much.”
And, after being presented with the award on behalf of her colleagues, medicines management pharmacy assistant Bethany Price said: “Thank you Pride of Stevenage for recognising us, and thank you so much for this award.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.