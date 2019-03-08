Rise in death of under-75s from stroke and heart disease in East and North Hertfordshire

Hundreds of under-75s have died from stroke and heart disease in East and North Hertfordshire in recent years as progress in reducing death rates for the conditions slows, new figures show.

The trend reflects the findings of a British Heart Foundation report, which reveals deaths from cardiovascular diseases in the UK among under-75s have risen for the first time in more than 40 years.

Public Health England data shows 441 people under the age of 75 in the NHS East And North Hertfordshire CCG area died from coronary heart disease between 2015 and 2017, the latest time period for which data is available.

It means a death rate of 33 in every 100,000 for the area, which is an 11 per cent reduction on the death rate in 2011-13.

But the mortality rate dropped by 19 per cent in the previous six-year period.

In addition, 146 people died from stroke in 2015-17 - a death rate of 11 in 100,000.

This is a 22 per cent drop from 2011-13, compared to 27 per cent over the previous six years.

The BHF says historic reductions in mortality rates have "slowed to a near standstill".

It warns that millions of people are living with undiagnosed conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes that increase their risk of a fatal heart attack or stroke.

Professor Jamie Waterall, from PHE, said stopping cardiovascular disease remained a major challenge that required a united effort across society.

He said: "Supporting people to become more active, eat well, cut back on alcohol and quit smoking will help reduce the number of heart attacks and strokes, most of which are preventable.

"We also need to get better at detecting those at risk earlier and getting them the right support."

"If you're over 40, getting your free NHS health check will help detect early warning signs of heart attack and stroke as well as other serious conditions."

The BHF report, which used separate data, showed that 42,384 people died from cardiovascular diseases in the UK before the age of 75 in 2017 - around 3 per cent more than the 41,042 in 2014.

This comes after an almost uninterrupted fall in deaths since 1971.

It also shows how the pace of reducing deaths has slowed, dropping just 9 per cent in 2012-17 compared to 25 per cent over the previous five-year period.