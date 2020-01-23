Flu warning for high-risk Hertfordshire residents as data reveals less than half vaccinated

East and North Herts CCG are encouraging higher risk groups to get their flu vaccines during flu season. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Less than 40 per cent of those who are considered at high risk of catching the flu in Hertfordshire have been vaccinated, according to latest data released by Public Health England.

The figures have been published by East and North Herts Clinical Commissioning Group, as it appeals for more pregnant women and those eligible under-65 to get their free flu jabs.

They show that of all registered GP patients in the CCG area just 36 per cent of pregnant women and 37 per cent of under-65s deemed at high risk have been vaccinated.

Dr Prag Moodley, chair of the East and North Herts CCG, said: "Doctor's surgeries and pharmacies still have supplies of the flu vaccine so if you are one of the people who can get a free flu vaccine there is still time, get in touch with your surgery and arrange to have your vaccination or visit your local pharmacist. If you're not eligible for a free vaccine, then consider paying for a flu jab at your local pharmacy. It costs around £10 or less and can ensure you don't get flu or pass it on to more vulnerable people."

For pregnant women, children aged two and three through to primary school age, carers and adults, older children with underlying health conditions and those aged over 65, flu vaccines are free.

Flu is a tiring and unpleasant illness which can last for a week or more. However for young children, pregnant women, older people and those with conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease, flu can lead to serious complications and even death.