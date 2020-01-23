Advanced search

Flu warning for high-risk Hertfordshire residents as data reveals less than half vaccinated

PUBLISHED: 06:57 24 January 2020

East and North Herts CCG are encouraging higher risk groups to get their flu vaccines during flu season. Picture: ARCHANT

East and North Herts CCG are encouraging higher risk groups to get their flu vaccines during flu season. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Less than 40 per cent of those who are considered at high risk of catching the flu in Hertfordshire have been vaccinated, according to latest data released by Public Health England.

The figures have been published by East and North Herts Clinical Commissioning Group, as it appeals for more pregnant women and those eligible under-65 to get their free flu jabs.

You may also want to watch:

They show that of all registered GP patients in the CCG area just 36 per cent of pregnant women and 37 per cent of under-65s deemed at high risk have been vaccinated.

Dr Prag Moodley, chair of the East and North Herts CCG, said: "Doctor's surgeries and pharmacies still have supplies of the flu vaccine so if you are one of the people who can get a free flu vaccine there is still time, get in touch with your surgery and arrange to have your vaccination or visit your local pharmacist. If you're not eligible for a free vaccine, then consider paying for a flu jab at your local pharmacy. It costs around £10 or less and can ensure you don't get flu or pass it on to more vulnerable people."

For pregnant women, children aged two and three through to primary school age, carers and adults, older children with underlying health conditions and those aged over 65, flu vaccines are free.

Flu is a tiring and unpleasant illness which can last for a week or more. However for young children, pregnant women, older people and those with conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease, flu can lead to serious complications and even death.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Hitchin named runner-up in Great British High Street Awards

Hitchin narrowly missed out on top spot in the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage school site entrance shut as police investigate verbal abuse of staff

Marriotts School in Stevenage closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors following two incidents of verbal abuse against staff. Picture: Archant

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Anti-social behaviour and drug activity sparks Letchworth closure order

A bungalow in Eastern Way in Letchworth has been closed by officers following complaints of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Hitchin named runner-up in Great British High Street Awards

Hitchin narrowly missed out on top spot in the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage school site entrance shut as police investigate verbal abuse of staff

Marriotts School in Stevenage closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors following two incidents of verbal abuse against staff. Picture: Archant

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Anti-social behaviour and drug activity sparks Letchworth closure order

A bungalow in Eastern Way in Letchworth has been closed by officers following complaints of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Flu warning for high-risk Hertfordshire residents as data reveals less than half vaccinated

East and North Herts CCG are encouraging higher risk groups to get their flu vaccines during flu season. Picture: ARCHANT

Baldock’s forward-thinking plan has Fisher looking to more and better success in the future

Adam Fisher is looking ahead to a better future for Baldock Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hitchin named runner-up in Great British High Street Awards

Hitchin narrowly missed out on top spot in the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Danny Loo

Man and woman taken to hospital after A505 crash

Two ambulances were called to the scene at just before 10am this morning. Picture: Archant

Judges meet to decide winners of North Herts volunteer awards

North Hertfordshire District Council�s Chairman�s Volunteer Achievement Awards 2020 judges: Comet and Royston Crow editor Nick Gill, North Herts CVS� Anne Taylor, district council chairman Jean Green and Willmott Dixon�s Jack Wells. Picture: NHDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists