Advanced search

The NHS explains how they are here for patients in Hertfordshire during COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 July 2020

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust medical director Mike Chilvers. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust medical director Mike Chilvers. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Archant

Dr Michael Chilvers, medical director for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, talks about the picture on the ground in the first of a series of monthly Hertfordshire health columns.

Firsts are often difficult. It can mean dealing with the unknown, or taking you out of your comfort zone.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a first for so many of us – a virus which has affected every aspect of life, on a scale that has not been seen in my lifetime. The NHS and social care have been at the centre of the response, and both have been presented with a massive challenge.

We had to very quickly change the way we provide services here at the hospital trust, temporarily stopping some services to keep our patients safe. Thank you for your patience with these changes, and your ongoing support – it means so much to know our community is behind us.

You may also want to watch:

But, while firsts are difficult, they also offer opportunities – to learn, improve and innovate. It has been fantastic to see the use of technology to not only help us to carry out services such as online consultations, but also to keep patients in touch with loved ones, while visiting is suspended.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 peaked locally in April, and there has been a significant drop in cases over the last few weeks. This has enabled us to restart services, and we are doing this carefully.

If you have attended one of our hospitals – Hertford County, the Lister in Stevenage, Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood or the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City – you will have seen the additional measures in place to keep you safe as more people receive treatment.

We know that many people have been anxious about visiting a hospital during the pandemic. I’d like to reassure you that it’s safe to attend – if you have an appointment with us, if you are booked in for treatment, or if you need to be seen in an emergency. Please don’t delay in seeking help if you need urgent medical care.

There will be more firsts to come but, with your incredible support, we are ready to meet the challenge head on.

The NHS trust wants you to be part of the conversation and is hosting daily online webinars between July 13-17 on topics voted for by the public – instead of hosting a one-off annual general meeting. To find out more visit enherts-tr.nhs.uk/news

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as plots go up for auction

60 acres of Box Wood have been sold by private treaty - and are now being auctioned off in parcels. Picture: Supplied

Hitchin crash: House damaged in serious three-vehicle collision

The serious crash has closed Stotfold Road in both directions. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Most Read

Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as plots go up for auction

60 acres of Box Wood have been sold by private treaty - and are now being auctioned off in parcels. Picture: Supplied

Hitchin crash: House damaged in serious three-vehicle collision

The serious crash has closed Stotfold Road in both directions. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Latest from the The Comet

The NHS explains how they are here for patients in Hertfordshire during COVID-19

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust medical director Mike Chilvers. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire flypast times

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company

Devastated owners of Knebworth cats ‘shot and killed with air rifle’ offer reward for information

It is believed Leo and Ziggy both died after being shot with an air rifle.

Stevenage play areas open as COVID-19 lockdown eases, but may shut if safety advice is ignored

Children's play areas across Stevenage have reopened, as coronavirus lockdown continues to ease. Picture: Archant

Hitchin churches prepare for ‘new normal’ after longest closure in history

St Mary's Church, Hitchin. Picture: Archant