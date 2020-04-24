COVID-19 deaths at East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust reaches 100

The number of COVID-19 deaths at East and North Herts NHS Trust hospitals has reached 100, according to the latest NHS England figures.

The trust oversees the Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, and has been recording single-figure daily deaths since the end of March.

The trust also runs Hertford County Hospital, and the Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood. Its total number of deaths is less than half the figure recorded by West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which has confirmed 234 deaths.

This afternoon a further 768 UK patients with coronavirus were confirmed to have died, bringing the total number of reported deaths in UK hospitals to 19,506 – and 1,967 in the East of England.