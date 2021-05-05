Dying Matters Awareness Week: Hospice set to open dialogue around end of life

Published: 10:33 AM May 5, 2021

Dr Sarah Bell, medical director at Garden House Hospice Care, will be answering your questions about end of life planning - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care is joining national charity Hospice UK for their annual campaign, Dying Matters Awareness Week, which runs from May 10 to 16.

Dying Matters Awareness Week is a chance to break down the taboo of talking about dying, death and bereavement, and open up the conversation about the subject, which affects everyone.

This year's theme for Dying Matters Awareness Week is #InAGoodPlace - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

This year's theme is #InAGoodPlace, encouraging us all to think about the importance of being in a good place when we die.

Nearly a quarter of UK adults are uncomfortable thinking about their own death and end of life issues.

Unlike other countries, the UK public do very little to prepare for the end of their life, even in later years. Three quarters of people haven't written down their wishes or told people what they would prefer at the end of life.

The Letchworth-based hospice is encouraging the community to send in questions to be answered as part of a free video session called “Everything you wanted to know about Advance Care Planning but were afraid to ask!”

Your questions will be answered by experts in the field Dr Ros Marvin, consultant in palliative medicine and Dr Sarah Bell, medical director at Garden House Hospice Care.

Dr Sarah Bell said: “According to Benjamin Franklin 'in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes'. Of these two 'certain' things, we’re quite willing to discuss is taxes, but it’s a different matter when it comes to death.

“During Dying Matters Week 2021, we would like to challenge that response and ask you to think about what you would want or not want, in the last period of your life.

“Decisions such as these are often known as Advance Care Planning, covering things such as where you would want to be cared for, where you would want to be when you die, resuscitation, the kind of medical care you would or wouldn’t want, Lasting Power of Attorney and organ donation.

“We would love for you to send us your questions around Advance Care Planning and support you in starting these conversations in our virtual session on Friday, May 14 at 2pm via our Facebook page.”

To join in the conversation, or to submit your questions for the session visit www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/InaGoodPlace.