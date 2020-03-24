Advanced search

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: What is set to shut as a result of yesterday’s lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 12:16 24 March 2020

A number of parks, services and other amenities are set to shut in Hertfordshire after Boris Johnson announced new lockdown measures to the nation yesterday evening.

Playgrounds, sports courts, dumps and all ‘non–essential businesses’, will no longer be open to the public as national efforts ramp up in a bid to battle the spread of coronavirus.

North Herts Leisure Centre, Royston Leisure Centre and Hitchin Swimming Centre have shut, and Fearnhill Sports Centre is closed until September 2020, due to “limited staff resilience”.

Litter picking events, councillor surgeries and “bulky” waste collections have also been cancelled by North Hertfordshire District Council.

Weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies have been postponed and libraries and places of worship have been closed.

The following can remain open during the lockdown as per the government’s official list: Supermarkets and other food shops, pharmacies including non-dispensing pharmacies, petrol stations, bicycle shops, home and hardware shops, laundrettes and dry cleaners, garages, car rentals, pet shops, corner shops, newsagents, post offices, banks.

Sports Direct and B&Q were among two chains that were due to be open this week, but are now believed to be falling in line with others and are set to close.

