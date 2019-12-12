Advanced search

Three arrests made after drug raids in North Herts and Stotfold

PUBLISHED: 12:14 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 12 December 2019

Police carried out drug raids across North Herts and Stotfold this morning. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Three arrests have been made following drug raids at addresses across Letchworth, Baldock, Wallington and Stotfold today.

The warrants executed this morning were part of an intensive, intelligence-led operation targeting county lines and gang activity.

Officers from the Operational Intelligence Team, North Herts and Stevenage Operation Scorpion and Safer Neighbourhood Teams, the Operational Support Group and the BCH Dog Unit, carried out the co-ordinated dawn raids at six addresses at 5am.

Three addresses were targeted in North Herts - in Letchworth's Creamery Court, Kitts Lane in Wallington, and Bell Road in Baldock. In Stotfold officers entered a house in Regent Street, and addresses in Monument Street and Goffsmill were also targeted in Peterborough.

More than 80 officers were involved in the operation which was the culmination of months of investigative activity.

A 41-year-old man from Baldock was arrested at an address in Goffsmill in Peterborough, on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were arrested at an address in Regent Street in Stotfold on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and neglect of a child.

All are currently in custody at Stevenage Police Station.

Det Insp Mark Clawson from the Operational Intelligence Team said: "I would like to thank the residents for their patience and support during this morning's activity and reassure people that this was a targeted operation which had been planned for many weeks. The investigation is ongoing."

Ch Insp Sally Phillips added: "We are committed to tackling drug crime in North Herts and today's action is just one example of the wider work we are doing.

"I know that this type of crime is a big concern within our communities and my Safer Neighbourhood officers continue to liaise with residents, listen to their concerns and act on information that is provided.

"This intelligence is vital to our work, as it enables us to build a better picture of the issues we are facing. I would also like to reassure residents that even if they don't see us, we are often utilising covert methods to track down those who cause most harm to our communities."

If you have any information relating to drug activity in these or any other areas contact 101 or report online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

