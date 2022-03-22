Some car parks in Stevenage town centre were closed after Swingate House unexpectedly collapsed today - Credit: Velda Umney

Drivers whose cars were trapped in Stevenage town centre after a building collapse can now collect their vehicles.

The Swingate House building collapsed this morning (Tuesday, March 22), leading to a cordon in Stevenage town centre.

According to the borough council, drivers whose cars are parked at Swingate West and Westgate can move their vehicles.

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers are on site to help and may turn drivers away if the scene becomes too unsafe.

Stevenage Council announced the arrangements at 7.19pm.

An council spokesperson said: "Thank you to all who have been involved in supporting us today following the Swingate House collapse.

"If you are parked in Swingate West/Westgate, you can move your vehicle this evening and the police will assist."

Updates will be shared on the council's Twitter account throughout the week, the council spokesperson added.

Swingate House collapsed during a planned demolition which reportedly "went wrong".

Members of the public were asked to stay away from the building and surrounding area after the incident.

A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A building that was being prepared for controlled demolition has unexpectedly collapsed.

"We are not currently aware of anyone being injured."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland earlier said: "A lot of shock locally with the collapse of Swingate House being demolished as part of Stevenage Borough Council/Mace Group project.

"Need [a] clear explanation how this could have happened and I will be asking the Health & Safety Executive to investigate."

